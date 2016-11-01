DRIVE YIELDS $70,957 FOR FOOD BANK

Late gifts have brought the 1990 Summer Harvest drive for the Food Bank of Western New York to $70,957.94.

The return prompted Thomas R. Heine, the S.M. Flickinger Division president who was chairman, to praise the contributors.

"Speaking for the 60,000 persons in Western New York who are the ultimate recipients of the cash donations and food donations, I want to thank those who responded to our appeal. They have nourished the spirits as well as the bodies with their gifts."

While direct appeals for funds have ended for this year, Food Bank gifts may continue to be sent throughout the year to Summer Harvest, Box 395, Buffalo, 14226.

They are used to help pay for the collection, processing and distribution of donated food to more than 225 local volunteer church and civic groups in Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties.

The 1989 Summer Harvest drive netted $100,234.50. That included one-time gifts such as a $15,000 donation from a fund promoted by Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.