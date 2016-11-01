CATTARAUGUS CONFIRMS RABIES IN RACCOON CASE PROMPTS CALL FOR PET VACCINATIONS BY OCT. 20

Cattaraugus County health officials announced Tuesday they have confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon in the Town of Allegany, not far from the Pennsylvania border.

Owners of cats and dogs have been instructed that they have until Oct. 20 to get them vaccinated. County officials are setting up vaccination clinics.

Although there have been several cases of bats being diagnosed with rabies in recent years, the raccoon is the first land animal in the county diagnosed with rabies since 1976.

"The vaccination of all dogs is not only essential to protect the public -- it is mandatory," said Dr. James M. Garvey, health commissioner.

It is important to have cats vaccinated, he said, because cats come into contact with bats, which in many cases have rabies.

"This can happen even with a cat that never leaves the house," he said. "Consequently it is important to vaccinate all cats -- both household pets and barn cats."

Rabies is an acute viral disease of the nervous system in warm-blooded animals that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. It is life-threatening.

Unvaccinated dogs and cats are a threat to spread rabies because they come into contact with both wild and domestic animals.

There is no way to determine the population of dogs and cats in the county, according to Thomas Power of the Health Department.

Some towns and cities are no longer keeping accurate dog-census files and cats were never counted because they do not require a state license.

Power said free rabies-vaccination clinics will be held at the county highway building in Markhams near South Dayton from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Other clinics will be announced later, he said.

Only healthy animals will be vaccinated by veterinarians.

While the county's raccoon population has nearly tripled in recent years, few reports of bites have been recorded, except in Allegany State Park.

Because fur prices have dropped over the last 10 years, there is less trapping, Power said.

In the state, rabies in a raccoon was reported in April in Steuben County, with similar cases later in Chemung, Orange and Sullivan counties.