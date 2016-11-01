SPEEDING BLAMED IN FATAL NEWSTEAD CRASH

State police said speeding was a factor in a one-car accident in the Town of Newstead shortly before 7 Monday evening in which one teen-ager was killed and three others were injured.

"The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it drifted off the road and the driver lost control," said Trooper Tommy Burney of the Clarence Substation. "The car went into a field and overturned several times, ejecting all four in the car. No one was wearing a seat belt."

Michael Poodry, 17, of Sandhill Road, Basom, a front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene of massive head injuries.

In serious but stable condition in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst with multiple injuries were Carlton G. Glendinning, 16, of 32 Knapp Road, Akron, and Nolan Reuben Jr., 17, and Michael Skye, 16, both of the Tonawanda Indian Reservation in the Town of Alabama. They were riding in the back seat.

Police said Glendinning, who was driving, was charged with speeding. "There was no alcohol or drugs involved in the accident," the trooper said.

The three survivors were charged with failure to wear seat belts.

The accident happened on Bloomingdale Road near Scotland Road, Burney said. The road is straight in that area, Burney noted.

"The car drifted off the right of the road where the driver lost control," Burney said.