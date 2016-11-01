FRANKLINVILLE MAN INDICTED ON FOUR COUNTS IN BREAK-INS

A Franklinville man was charged with four burglaries in a grand jury indictment handed up Monday in Cattaraugus County Court.

Michael K. Crosby, 19, of 44 Maple Ave. will be arraigned Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree burglary April 6 at an apartment at the King's Inn in Machias and three counts of third-degree burglary in connection with entries at Franklinville Central School Sept. 24, 1988, the Franklinville Conservation Club Nov. 10 and the King's Inn Restaurant on

April 5.

In other indictments, Martin L. Seitz Jr., 42, of Little Valley is accused of drunken driving March 17 in Ellicottville; Timothy S. Fenton, 30, of Buffalo is accused of drunken driving April 17 in Ellicottville; James Huff, 23, of Gowanda is accused of drunken driving May 26 in Gowanda, and David A. Zeth, 23, of Randolph is accused of drunken driving, driving without a license and multiple traffic violations relating to incidents April 20 in Little Valley and May 16 in Randolph.

Arraignments for Seitz, Fenton and Huff will be Oct. 3, while Zeth is to be in court Wednesday.