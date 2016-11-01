DRUGS, PARAPHERNALIA FOUND IN RAID AT AMHERST HOME

Amherst police raided a Casey Road home after a mail delivery and charged a man with felony possession of five ounces of alleged cocaine about 2 p.m. Monday.

Gregory P. Gryglewicz of 500 Casey was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, investigators said. Police said five ounces of cocaine is worth more than $5,000 on the street.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors and a specially trained dog from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority assisted the Amherst Police Narcotics Unit in the raid, executed under a search warrant signed by Amherst Justice Edward L. Robinson.

Police said drug paraphernalia, a special chemical that dilutes cocaine, plastic packages for cocaine and a cocaine-grinding instrument also were seized from Gryglewicz's home in the raid.