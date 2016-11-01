COST OF 4TH YEAR OF BTF PACT PUT AT $41 MILLION FINAL PRICE TAG BECOMES MATTER OF POINT OF VIEW

A 7 percent wage increase in the last year of a proposed four-year Buffalo teachers' contract will cost a cumulative $41 million more than what the School Board is paying this year, school officials and a School Board member said Monday.

This boosts the cumulative cost of the raises in the proposed contract beyond the $57.1 million cost of the first three years -- a figure recently made available by the administration and reported Sunday.

According to the data supplied by school officials and at-large member David B. Kelly, the Buffalo school district will have to find nearly $100 million in the next four years to pay for the salary-and-benefits increases of teachers alone.

"Let's say it's mega-bucks," said North District member Oscar Smukler, who supports the pact.

The School Board is expected to vote on the tentative pact Wednesday.

The latest figures do not take into consideration the $6 million deficit from 1988-89 or an additional $3 million deficit expected to become apparent when the last fiscal year is closed, Kelly said.

Nor does it consider the cost of raises for the 2,000 members of other unions representing School Board employees.

Kelly said Monday that when the proposed pact was first presented to the board Sept. 4 the numerical breakdown showing the $100 million cost should have been made available.

"It was not," said Kelly. "The public has a right to know all of the numbers involved in this. I always want to know all of the numbers."

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said today that the potential cumulative state-aid increase should be compared to the $100 million figure for salary increases.

If the Buffalo board receives a $15 million increase for each of the next four years, the cumulative increase in revenue would be $150 million -- more than enough to fund the raises, he said. Rumore said recent increases have been more than $15 million annually.

The proposed annual raises for the 3,900 BTF members are 8 percent for each of the first three years and an additional 7 percent in the fourth.

According to administration calculations supplied by School Superintendent Albert Thompson, the amounts of increases over the present levels are:

$7.8 million this year.

$20.1 million in 1990-91.

$31.2 million in 1991-92.

$41 million in 1993-94.

Rumore places the cost of each percentage point in the increase at about $1.2 million. He objected Monday to the use of the cumulative cost figure for four years, although the administration used cumulative costs for three of the four years in a breakdown recently sent to the board.

"It's like comparing apples and oranges," Rumore said Monday.

Rumore argued that the proper way to figure the contract's costs is to consider how much the raises total. By this method, the wage increases over four years mean $37 million in increased costs. He also said that the increase over the next three years will be less in real dollars than the increase over the previous three years because of contract concessions that teachers made on health insurance and the size of special-education classes.

Kelly and Thompson, in his analysis for the board, figures the cost as compounded. In other words, the cost of the four-year package would include the cumulative costs of all four years.

By the Kelly and Thompson analysis, the board would have to find $100 million in additional funding for the teachers alone -- presumably from the state -- in the next four years. Thompson has said that is likely to happen, but some state officials suggest it is not.

The board also faces the prospect of negotiating contracts with five other unions, including the 234-member Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators.

Smukler says the pattern is for other unions to get the same percentages as teachers.

"It's sort of traditional," said Smukler. "I have personally opposed it."

In addition, administrators have a much higher salary base than teachers, and the percentage increase pushes their salaries much higher, Smukler said.

"The difference between the teachers and administrators proliferates," said Smukler. "But after you get through with the teachers' contract, you are so tired that you say, 'Let's give the administrators the same thing.' "

Kelly said that the board must be conscious of all its 6,000 employees and their needs.

"I would say that most of the other unions would love us to approve the teachers' contract because they figure they should get the same thing," he said.

Board President Judith Fisher, who supports the proposed contract, said Monday that all the other unions would not necessarily get the same percentages as the teachers.

"We will have to look at what the city settlement is and what the market is out there," she said. "In some situations there may be a need to provide greater percentage increases."

Noel Wilhelm, president of the 78 members of Local 409, International Union of Operating Engineers, said his union will draw up its demands soon.

"Our demands are going to hinge a lot on what teachers receive," he said.

The last contract of the 500-member Professional, Clerical and Technical Employees Association included the same percentages of the last teachers contract, three annual increases of 7 percent.

"Teachers should be compared to teachers and other employees to other employees," said Rumore, who insists that the only fair comparison is with other teachers' contracts.

"A lot of our teachers are complaining that the salary increases will be completely eaten up by inflation," he said.

Under the proposal, the union members would see wage gains of $10,000 to $16,000 each for their 186 days of work, less five personal-leave days.

Rumore points out that since 1973 the district has paid the equivalent of 6.3 percent of each teachers earnings into the retirement fund while the teacher contributes 3 percent.

Rumore also said any deficits can be paid off gradually over a period of years.

"This has been factored in," he said.

The bottom line, according to Mrs. Fisher, is that the school district can expect state-aid increases in the next several years to cover increasing salary costs.

"We always have had state-aid increases that were more generous than total salary adjustments for all bargaining units," she said.

And, she said, negotiations with the teachers federation -- which began last spring -- have gone on long enough.

"In governmental bargaining it's unusual to keep going that long and to keep your union at the table," she said.

Smukler said that if state aid fails to keep pace with negotiated increases the board would have the option of suing the city for more money, as it has in the past, under the federal desegregation case.

Kelly said that now that the board has the figures, it should examine them. He said that the old teachers contract would remain in force until a new one is reached.

"People are trying to create a crisis, and there is no crisis here," he said. "We have a contract that is in full force and effect until a successor agreement is reached. If we reach an agreement, it is going to be retroactive."