4% PAY RAISES URGED FOR COUNTY OFFICIALS PANEL RECOMMENDS 6% INCREASE FOR COMPTROLLER BECAUSE OF ADDITIONAL DUTIES

A citizens panel is recommending that Erie County's 21 elected officials and legislators receive pay increases of at least 4 percent in 1992.

The nine-member Citizens Salary Review Commission singles out the comptroller for special pay consideration, recommending a 6 percent increase to reflect the responsibilities recently added to that office.

If the Erie County Legislature approves before Monday, the paycheck for the county executive would increase from $85,000 to $88,400. The sheriff and county clerk both would earn $67,600, up from $65,000. In a break with tradition, the comptroller would bring home a bigger paycheck than the clerk and sheriff. The panel suggests a boost from $65,000 to $68,900.

The panel also urged a review of the county's pay structure, with special emphasis on the more than 400 county workers classified as confidential-managerial. In several cases, these department heads or deputies are earning more than their bosses who are elected officials.

R. Donald Finn, chairman of the pay commission, called the recommendation a first step toward easing a major inequity in the county's pay structure.

"The comptroller has assumed a major portion of the duties that were formerly handled by the commissioner of finance. The commission was disturbed to find there was no reduction in his pay and he, in fact, still earns more than the comptroller," Finn said.

Finance Commissioner Gerald Nolan now earns $70,284 -- $5,284 a year more than Comptroller Alfreda Slominski.

As of Jan. 1, 1989, the comptroller took over all the county's banking, investment and borrowing duties from the Finance Department.

Mrs. Slominski praised the panel for recognizing the major change in her department.

"It's only fair that the pay reflect the scope of responsibilities," she said. "No one would argue that my responsibilities have broadened substantially."

The pay report also recommends bigger paychecks for the 17-member Legislature. The 4 percent boost would increase the chairman's pay from $43,000 to $44,700. Pay for the majority and minority leaders would rise from $38,000 to $39,520.

The other 14 lawmakers would earn $36,400 a year, compared with $35,000 at present. Finn described the increases as "appropriate."

"Through our research we found Erie County officials are well paid in comparison with other counties, both in and out of New York State," he said. "However, we also felt those salaries would require modest improvements over the next few years."

If adopted, the increases would cover the period from Jan. 1, 1992, through Dec. 31, 1994. Legislature Majority Leader Leonard R. Lenihan, D-Town of Tonawanda, said he expects lawmakers to act on the recommendations later this week.

"We can't just ignore this report and shelve it because we don't enjoy discussing pay," Lenihan said. "A lot of work went into the research, and I think we'll take the next step at Thursday's session."

The Democratic leader said he supports the increases, noting they don't represent an upheaval of the current pay structure.

"Four percent works out to just over 1 percent a year between now and the end of '94. It doesn't even come close to keeping pace with inflation," he said.

Lenihan declined to predict whether the nine votes needed to pass the pay recommendations will be there later this week.

"This is a sticky issue. We need to sit down and discuss what's in the report and see what happens," he said.

Charles M. Swanick, D-Kenmore, opposes the increases, saying they are not needed.

"We make $35,000 now, and I consider that to be very fair compensation. It comes down to a personal decision for each one of us, but I've made up my mind that I don't need a raise," Swanick said.

Swanick, however, supports pay increases for the county executive, sheriff, comptroller and clerk.

"If we can separate the votes on these raises, I'd be in favor of those increases," he added.

Ralph M. Mohr, R-Lancaster, said he expects most of the Legislature's minority members to take the same stance as Swanick.

"Traditionally, we've resisted pay increases for the members but have backed pay hikes for the others," Mohr said. "The sheriff, in particular, deserves a raise because he is grossly underpaid in our estimation."