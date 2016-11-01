TO GO WITH TWO DEMOCRATS, THIS BOARD NEEDS A REPUBLICAN WATER BOARD HAS BEEN UNBALANCED FOR TOO LONG

IT HAS an expanding work force, a rapidly rising payroll and two prominent Democratic politicians running things unchallenged. How can residents be sure the Erie County Water Authority isn't becoming a patronage haven?

They can't, in large part because a key mechanism in the system of checks and balances has been jammed -- by Democrats on the Erie County Legislature.

The Legislature has continually refused -- along primarily partisan lines -- to approve a Republican nomination for a seat on the three-member board. The refusal to accept retired authority director Joseph Wandyez is effectively stripping the board of any dissenting voice.

A dissenting voice is sorely needed at an agency known as much for its generous pay scale, perks and patronage as for its efficient service and sparkling product.

Wandyez, a 35-year authority employee, seems the perfect person for that role because of his intimate knowledge of authority operations. If anyone can say that jobs approved by board members Joseph Crangle -- the former county Democratic chairman -- and Vincent Sorrentino -- the current Democratic chairman -- are unneeded or that contracts are inflated, Wandyez would seem to be the person.

So why won't the Legislature approve the appointment? Ostensibly because Wandyez is in line to collect $87,000 in unused sick time and vacation time in accord with an authority policy that allows for such "cashouts." The authority's unionized workers are entitled to 80 percent of the cash value of their unused sick time at retirement, and the authority had extended the policy to cover its non-union employees as well.

But when Wandyez came up for the benefit -- and board membership at the same time -- the Democratic water commissioners and their political brethren on the Legislature suddenly found something wrong with the policy. There may well be something very wrong with granting high-level administrators such a perk. It should be re-examined. But that is beside the point in this case, and the timing seems more than coincidence.

Wandyez did not set the policy. The board -- controlled by Democrats since 1982 -- did. They have the power to change it for the future, whether Wandyez is on the board or not.

But it is unfair to Wandyez -- and most importantly to ratepayers depending on the adversarial composition of the board to insure efficiency -- for Democrats to suddenly cite that policy as the reason to stall this appointment.

Not surprisingly, lawmakers have manufactured another rationale in the midst of the stalemate. Some have argued that Wandyez' long tenure at the authority makes him too close to workers to make an effective commissioner. But the Republicans have a more credible argument -- that it is this very experience -- and the knowledge gained from it -- that would make him an effective watchdog.

However, the most telling point is the fact that in April, before Crangle and Sorrentino decided to suspend and re-examine the cashout policy, the Legislature approved Wandyez for the post. The lawmakers rescinded that decision June 7. Obviously, Wandyez's technical qualifications did not change in that interval.

Republicans vow that Wandyez's name will be on the agenda again when the Legislature meets this week. By continuing to block the appointment of a knowledgeable commissioner, the Democrats not only undermine the system of checks and balances at the authority, they create -- perhaps unnecessarily -- the suspicion that the authority has something to hide.