NATURAL GAS AND TOMORROW'S AUTOMOBILE

It's nice to be able to say something nice about the gas company.

For the last eight years, National Fuel Gas has been involved in an American Gas Association promotion of the compressed natural-gas vehicle. As an indicator of how dumb we have been about alternative sources of energy -- alternatives to smog-producing gasoline -- few paid much attention to the elaborate outdoor show organized by the AGA.

Even after the oil embargo and the Iran hostage crisis, the gas people would cart their demonstration vehicles down here, put up a pretty blue-and-white tent near the Air and Space Museum, offer free food and populate the exhibit with well-informed guides.

Virtually nobody came -- until this year. Well, with crisis here, NFG has a number of good things to sell:

A cheap, safe, low-polluting way to power motor vehicles, ranging from the monster Town of Tonawanda sewer-sucker truck, to a VW bug. We test drove a gas-powered new Dodge Dynasty from the museum to the White House.

A source of energy whose supplies are virtually unlimited on North America. Western New York has direct and expanding access to the big gas fields in Alberta. There are also underutilized sources right in our region.

Use of domestic natural gas instead of imported oil will also ease our trade deficit problems and boost the economy in the ailing Southwestern U.S

A way to fill 'er up right in your own backyard. Carmen Rossi, an NFG engineer, led us to a compressor that connects your home gas line with a jack in the grill of the car.

There are a number of good features about the backyard compressor, which is about 3 by 2 by 1 1/2 feet. First there is no spillage either on the ground or into the atmosphere. And this is a source of energy whose prices will have to be regulated by the State Public Service Commission -- not a bunch of oil barons in Pittsburgh and Houston, or Persian mullahs.

Remembering the horrifying explosions when the old Ford Pintos were rear-ended, we asked Rossi about the huge storage cylinder in the trunk. Rossi said it's been crash-tested and found safer than gasoline tanks.

The Dynasty we drove was equipped so that you could flip back and forth between gas power and gasoline. We found there was no difference in power and pickup on level streets. Our guide, Jack Sharp of Elizabeth, N.J., acknowledged you get slightly less power on hills and at high speed from natural gas in the so-called dual-fuel car. Sharp said these power problems are corrected in the vehicle designed for exclusive natural-gas use.

The gas association put out some comparative pricing information which shows that natural gas would sell for about 68 per cent of pump price of unleaded gasoline. But the data need more refinement, including prices if all federal and other taxes were included. Yet the figures show one thing clearly -- natural gas would not mobile

be costlier for all its environmental and political benefits.

Well, you ask, what's the problem? Congress, for one. Under pressure from the auto industry, the oil industry and perhaps the unions, Congress has radically cut back on President Bush's recommendation that the industry build a million clean air cars a year by 1997.

There are a few encouraging signs. Seventeen members of Congress showed up at the display this year, instead of the normal yield of one or two. Yet there have been other warnings, and Congress has yielded to industry pressures.

Many forget that nearly every key auto industry executive of the 1970s fought safety, mileage and pollution legislation. I remember a speech made at Canisius College in the 1970s by General Motors Chairman Thomas Murphy, who was educated in Buffalo, in which he bitterly condemned the high-mileage legislation prompted by the 1973 oil embargo.

Are we going to do it again? Are we going to wait until the Japanese start flooding the market with these compressed NG cars?

A bow to Buffalo

Thank Buffalo's Tim Russert for the plug the city got on the Sept. 18 telecast of President Bush's speech to Congress. NBC's Tom Brokaw decribed House Doorkeeper James Molloy as the "pride of Buffalo" as Molloy announced the arrival of President Bush in the House chamber. Molloy said Russert, who runs NBC's Washington operations, introduced Molloy to Brokaw during a tour of the network's New York City studios last year.