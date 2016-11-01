BLUE CROSS PUTS SELF-INTEREST FIRST IN CRITICIZING HEALTH CARE IN ONTARIO

In a shamefully self-serving attempt to protect his own livelihood, Stanton H. Hudson Jr., the senior director of public relations for Blue Cross of Western New York, has manipulated the facts surrounding the case of a Mississauga, Ont., couple who had to travel to Buffalo for special medical attention. In his letter, he has tried to use the incident to criticize OHIP, the Ontario branch of the Canadian medical insurance plan, which is being used as a model for UNY*Care in New York State.

People from the metropolitan Toronto area occasionally resort to using facilities in Western New York not because of any failing in the Canadian medical insurance plan, but because facilities in the metro area have not been able to keep up with the phenomenal population growth this area has experienced over the past 25 years. It is humanly impossible to build medical facilities to keep up with a population that has more than doubled since 1965.

Observers from medical schools at the University of Toronto and McMaster University in Hamilton have pointed out that if it were not for the remarkable role that our medical insurance plan has played in attempting to keep up with this non-stop growth, many more metro area residents would have had to use American facilities.

The Canadian medical insurance plan is based on the belief that the laws of the marketplace should not apply to health care. In short, health care is a universal right, not a luxury based on one's ability to pay. Our approach to medical insurance has served as a model for industrialized nations around the world, and if UNY*Care is being structured along similar lines, the people of New York State will be better off for it.

Western New Yorkers are no doubt intelligent enough to see through the scare tactics of Mr. Hudson and others in medical-related professions whose real goal is to protect their own wallets at the expense of the public good.

ROBERT SCOTT

Psychotherapy Associates of Toronto

Toronto