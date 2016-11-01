PUTTER FAILS, BUT HENKE KEEPS LEAD

Nolan Henke ended an up-and-down day with a birdie on the 17th hole, extending his lead to three strokes after Saturday's third round of the B.C. Open.

Henke sprayed his drives all over the narrow En-Joie Golf Course fairways, missed several birdie chances and set himself back with a pair of bogeys, but he was still able to build on his two-stroke second-round lead. He finished with a 1-under-par 70 and was at 13 under 200 after 54 holes.

"My putter let me down. It reverted to what it's been most of the year," said Henke. "The trouble was it didn't feel any different than it has the last two days. It was just every time I looked up, the ball wasn't on line. But I didn't want to tinker with it."

Barry Jaeckel made four birdies on the front side and finished with six for the day to move past Jim Hallet into second place at 203.

Hallet, the first-round co-leader with Henke, started the day in second place at 10 under. But he struggled to a 1-over 72 and dropped into a third-place tie with Jeff Hart and Jim Benepe at 204. Buffalo's Jim Thorpe shot 71 for a 208 total, eight back of Henke.

Henke parred the first three holes, twice missing short birdie putts, then missed a five-foot putt for par on No. 4.

He birdied the next hole, missed another five-foot putt for par on the sixth hole and regained the stroke with a three-foot birdie on the No. 7.

Henke matched par for the next nine holes until he made the 15-foot birdie putt on No. 17.

Hallet also bogeyed the fourth hole to fall to 9 under. He moved back to within two strokes with a birdie on No. 8, but lost the stroke again with a bogey on No. 15.

Jaeckel, whose only tour victory was at the 1978 Tallahassee Open moved into a second-place tie with Hallet when he birdied the par-4 11th hole.

Three holes later, he took over sole possession of second with a 12-foot birdie putt.

Keggi leads LPGA tourney

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- Caroline Keggi, winless in two years on the LPGA Tour, fired a third-round 68 to take a two-shot lead in the $325,000 MBS Classic.

Keggi's round put her at 9-under-par 207. Cathy Gerring also shot a 68 to get to 7 under. Nancy Brown had a 1-under 71 and was at 212.

Nancy Lopez, one of the three leaders after two rounds, slipped to a 74 and into a three-way tie for fourth with Cindy Rarick and Danielle Ammaccapane at 213.

Keggi, from Middlebury, Conn., has already doubled her earnings from her rookie year in 1989 with $114,651. She is looking to take home the top prize of $48,750.

Player moves in front

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gary Player made up a two-shot deficit with a three-shot swing on one hole and tied the course record with an 8-under-par 64 for a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the Crestar PGA Seniors Golf Classic.

Player's 36-hole total of 13-under 131 moved him past first-round leader Rives McBee, who survived a double-bogey on the 13th hole for a 67 and a 133 total.

McBee was 12 under for the tournament, 6 under for the day and two shots ahead of Player until he double-bogeyed the 13th hole. Player birdied to go ahead, McBee then bogeyed the next hole, but birdied the 18th for his 67.

Defending champion Chi Chi Rodriguez, who had a 67, and the Senior Tour's leading money winner, Lee Trevino, who shot his second 68, were next at 136.

Long-hitting Jim Dent also tied the course record with a 64 that moved him into a tie at 137 with Terry Dill and Frank Beard, both with 67s, and Bobby Nichols, who had a 68.