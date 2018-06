Roy and Martha Wagner

60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Roy H. Wagner of Lancaster recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Wagner and the former Martha Halm were married on Sept. 20, 1930, in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lancaster.

Wagner was a 30-year employee and supervisor for Houdaille Engineering Co. before joining Fisher-Price Toys of East Aurora, where he retired as a shift maintenance superintendent.