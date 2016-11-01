EDMOND A. LEONE, FOUNDER OF FOOD COMPANY

Edmond A. Leone, founder of Dante Food Products, died Saturday (Sept. 22, 1990) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst after a lengthy illness. He was 80.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Benedict's Church on Main Street in Eggertsville. Burial will follow in Williamsville Cemetery.

Born in Buffalo, he worked at Niagara Macaroni Company, which was founded by his father, Angelo Leone. He and his late brother, Leonard, sold Niagara Macaroni to Gioia Macaroni Company and started Dante Food Products at 1700 Elmwood Ave.

The two brothers founded Curbell Plastics during World War II, and Edmond served as president until he retired in 1982. He was an enthusiastic golfer, bowler and horseman. Leone also had a special interest in the student exchange program of the Diocese of Buffalo.

An Eggertsville resident, Leone was a graduate of the University of Buffalo Law School, a member of the Erie County Bar Association, Society of Plastics Engineers, Saddle and Bridle Club, Romulus Club, St. Benedict's Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus and Transit Valley Country Club.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Phyllis; a son, Thomas; a daughter, Virginia Krol; two sisters, Rose Chimera of Corning and Sally Russo of Loma Linda, Calif., and seven grandchildren.