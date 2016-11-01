OFFICIAL DENIES CUTS IN VET BENEFITS

The U.S. secretary of veterans affairs said Friday no plans are being made to tamper with veterans' disability benefits.

"We have budget problems, but we've been improving each year," Edward J. Derwinski said at a fund-raising event for the Polish community in the Ramada Renaissance in Cheektowaga.

Derwinski, responding to rumors of possible cuts in benefits, said the concern was unfounded. He said the department is focusing on improving veterans' medical care.

Derwinski was the keynote speaker at the fund-raiser, sponsored by the General Pulaski Foundation of the Niagara Frontier. He also will serve as honorary grand marshal of the Pulaski Day Parade, which will start at 2 today at Broadway and Bailey Avenue.