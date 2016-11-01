MILITELLO, PALS LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL

Bobby Militello's inaugural Curtain Up! show was a homecoming in more ways than one. First of all, it brought the expatriate Buffalo jazz saxophonist back from Los Angeles with two other native sons who rarely show up here since they moved away -- singer Tony Galla and drummer Gary Mallaber.

Secondly, it took the standing-room crowd for Friday night's first show back to the city's R&B roots,back to the halcyon days of the '60s when Galla and Mallaber were tearing up the night with a band called the Raven in the Hideaway over by what was then the Chevy plant on East Delavan Avenue.

This was the first time the three of them had played together in public. Assisted by local jazz fusion wizards Bobby Jones on keyboards, Jim Kurzdorfer on bass and Rick Strauss on guitar, they had only two days of rehearsal.

Not surprisingly, they were less than loose at the start, though they masked it by leading off with an incantatory B.B. King blues, "Let the Good Times Roll."

Galla coaxed the crowd into the spirit with his warm, steady, world-class tenor, while Mallaber moved them with a backbeat so strong and propulsive that the whole room could lean into it.

They turned up the heat on the next number, Robben Ford's little-known "Help the Poor," which rolled with an insistent riff that was borrowed for Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean."

That tune saw Militello get limber as the sensual overtook the cerebral in his solo. The rest of the band fell in as the 80-minute set progressed, first with a simmering Stevie Wonder "Overjoyed, Over Love, Over You," then in a bouncy Mallaber original called "Touch and Go" and finally with a righteous old Raven song, "Neighbor, Neighbor."

Galla was so masterful that when Militello took over the mike to sing one number, one feared the consequences. But it was not to worry. His jazzy "Since I Fell for You" covered the difference with acrobatics and sheer bravura.

By the time they got to the bluesy, street-wise "You Might Have Made Your Move Too Soon," every cylinder was firing. Strauss was wailing, Jones was splashing funky Hammond B-3 chords like Billy Preston, Kurzdorfer was bopping and bubbling all over his fretboard, and Militello boiled over the top with a lengthy display of agility.

They eased temporarily for Galla's rendition of the current revival hit, "Unchained Melody," which spotlighted Militello on flute and Galla exercising his finest microphone-waving lounge technique.

The finale was a nod to Mallaber's celebrity as rock drummer for the stars -- a stretched-out version of a No. 1 song he played on with the Steve Miller Band, "Fly Like an Eagle."

Militello has suggested that if these shows were well-accepted, he, Galla and Mallaber intended to work together regularly. Judging from the standing ovation they got, this was just the beginning.