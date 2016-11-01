BUMPER CANADIAN GRAIN CROP MAY ROT

A near- record Canadian grain crop could rot unless the market improves soon, because storage bins are full to overflowing and farmers will be forced to store their harvest in piles on the ground.

This year's harvest, now two-thirds complete, is expected to be 47 million metric tons, surpassed only by the 52 million tons in 1986. But the average world price is $30 (U.S.) per ton below the price the Canadian Wheat Board guarantees to pay farmers, set at $135 for No. 1 red spring wheat, said Doug Brunton, spokesman for the Alberta Wheat Pool.

A large world grain crop and continued export subsidies in the United States and Europe are blamed for the depressed prices.