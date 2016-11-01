24 COMMUNITIES RECORD GROWTH IN ERIE, NIAGARA; CHEEKTOWAGA, TOWN OF TONAWANDA REFLECT OVERALL DECLINE IN POPULATION BY JON R. SORENSEN - NEWS ALBANY BUREAU

Lockport, Amherst, Lancaster, Clarence and Wheatfield are among 24 Niagara and Erie County communities that gained population in the last decade, while Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda led the general decline in the area's population.

Detailed figures for the state's cities, towns and villages, released here Thursday, show that losers outnumbered gainers among the area's municipalities.

The greatest losses among the towns were in Tonawanda, down 9,047, or 10 percent, to 82,222, and Cheektowaga, down 10,452, or 9.5 percent, to 98,990.

Tonawanda Supervisor Ronald H. Moline was not surprised by the numbers for his town.

"There are demographic factors at work," Moline said, pointing to the general decline in the size of families. "I think that trend has been generally true throughout Erie County."

Moline actually found a silver lining in the figures. He noted that the Census Bureau's 1988 population estimate for the town was 400 fewer than the 1990 figure, indicating that the decline has bottomed out and that the population may be increasing.

Cheektowaga Supervisor Frank E. Swiatek said he was surprised that his town's population had declined by more than 10,000.

"Actually, I was looking for a slight increase, because of the building we've had along the Losson Road area," he said. "It's a surprising figure, because we don't have empty homes."

Swiatek said the decline could be because of children leaving the town for job opportunities and because of the deaths of senior citizens.

The big gainers among the towns included Lockport, up 27.7 percent, or 3,583, to 16,525; Wheatfield, 15 percent, or 1,444, to 11,053; Clarence, 10 percent, or 1,823, to 19,969, and Lancaster, 6.5 percent, or 1,966, to 32,110.

Lancaster Supervisor Stanley J. Keysa said nearly 2,000 more people moved there in the last 10 years because of the good infrastructure and the town's location near heavily developed areas and transportation systems.

The Village of Orchard Park lost 455 people, while the Town of Orchard Park gained 472, according to the early figures. Also, the Village of North Collins nearly doubled in size from 1,496 to 2,803, while the town's population dropped by 305.

All eight counties of Western New York lost a total of 63,796 residents since 1980, dropping from 1,664,981 to 1,601,185. The Buffalo metropolitan area, made up of Erie and Niagara counties, lost 57,627 residents, falling from 1,239,822 to 1,182,195.

Although these figures are down, the count for Western New York is higher than the Census Bureau had expected.

Western New York has nearly 12,000 people more than the agency forecast in 1988. The federal agency estimated that Western New York would have 1,589,440 people by 1990. Buffalo and Erie County also are above their 1988 estimates.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state, particularly New York City, is lagging far behind the 1988 estimate. Statewide, more than 418,000 people have "disappeared" since the Census Bureau estimated the 1990 population two years ago.

That difference could bolster claims that the Census Bureau has drastically undercounted many areas of the state, especially in urban areas. In Western New York, such claims would be less valid, officials say, because the population is more rural.

Assembly Speaker Mel Miller, D-Brooklyn, who has been campaigning to increase New York's Census count of 17,603,219, which is up by 45,054, or 0.4 percent, from 17,558,165 in 1980, is warning that an undercount could cost the state millions of dollars in federal aid.

He has mailed a letter to local government officials urging them to challenge the Census Bureau's preliminary figures by using housing and other data.

"Regrettably," Miller said, "only 15 percent of our local governments took the time to participate in precensus reviews (of housing and other data) before census taking began in March."

That could explain why New York State is so far behind the 1988 estimate, officials said.

Locally, however, city and county officials worked extensively on precensus activities, according to David Evans of the Erie County Planning Department.

Buffalo's 1990 preliminary count of 323,857 is 10,287 more than the Census Bureau had forecast. Meanwhile, Niagara Falls' count of 61,552 is slightly below its 1988 estimate of 62,640.

New York State is expected to lose three and possibly four congressional seats, largely because of population gains in other parts of the country.

But the higher-than-expected estimates for Western New York do not necessarily mean that the area will be spared any loss of congressional seats, officials said.

News Staff Reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this article.