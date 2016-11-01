WINS IN NATIONAL EVENTS HAVE HAHN CHASING TITLE ODDY-OWNED CAR GRABS IHRA SPOTLIGHT

Over the years, not many area drag racers have ventured onto the national championship drag racing scene. West Seneca's Fred Hahn has done so this season and has gained unprecedented success.

Hahn's victory in the International Hot Rod Association's (IHRA) World Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, last weekend was his third straight in an IHRA national event, a feat never before accomplished by a Western New York drag racer.

Hahn, driving the Pro-Modified Corvette owned by area drag racing legend Jim Oddy of Elma, also won the Empire Nationals July 1 in Leicester and the Eastern Nationals Aug. 12 in Atco, N.J.

"The first win was a dream come true," Hahn said Tuesday. "It was my first national event win and was a fantasy realized by the outstanding work of Jim (Oddy) and the crew."

Hahn waited almost 20 years for that first national win despite numerous victories at area tracks, such as Lancaster Dragway. It took only a few weeks to grab his second big race at Atco.

"The second win was unreal," said Hahn. "It took a long time for me to settle down after that. I believe the third win makes us the dominant car in Pro-Modifieds."

Not many will challenge Hahn on that point as he currently leads the IHRA World points with only two races to go.

Hahn and Oddy's potent machine will appear Friday night before area fans at Lancaster in a special match race against Al Billes of St. Catharines, Ont., whom Hahn defeated in the Pro-Modified semifinals at both Atco and Norwalk.

Oddy's pride in his driver is obvious.

"At Atco, I prepared a car for Fred that qualified no better than sixth," Oddy said. "Yet his sheer driving talent alone got us the victory. Fred's two strongest traits that I admire are his reaction time and the fact he listens to me and always does what I tell him to do."

"Jim and I are a team, and we complement each other perfectly," said Hahn.

Asked what he has been doing right, Hahn replied:

"I never look at it from what I do right. Instead, I try not to do anything wrong."

Oddy and Hahn rely heavily on their other crew members, Bill Leverentz and Pete Sica. But they also appreciate the support they receive from their families. Hahn figures the two are in the shop easily up to six hours a night working on the car and without family understanding, his success would not be possible.

Hahn's wife, Karen, helps out along with their 9-year-old son, Fred, who has the responsibility of packing the car's parachute for each run.

"Hey," said Hahn, "I'm in charge of the car when I'm on the track because it's my life that's at stake at 200 mph. I only let someone I trust pack the chute. That's my son."

The Hahns also have a 15-month-old daughter, Tracy, who at last report has not yet started working on the car. If family tradition holds true, she will someday.

For Oddy, this is his 30th year of drag racing participation. He won numerous area races and championships and one national event from 1960 until his driving retirement in 1976.

As this team now looks ahead to the next IHRA national championship challenge -- Sept. 22-23 in Darlington, S.C. -- and a possible world title, Lancaster's fans will have the opportunity Friday to see the Hahn-Oddy combination back on its home turf.

"It will be nice to race right in our own backyard again," Hahn said.