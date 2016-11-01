THE ALMANAC

Thursday, Aug. 30

Data at Noon

Temperature .... 71

Humidity .... 54 %

Wind velocity .... W-5

High this date/1959....91

Low this date/1965 ....38

Same Date Last Year

Maximum temperature .... 76

Minimum temperature .... 62

Character of day .... Mostly sunny

Daylight Hours

Sunrise today .... 6:38

Sunset today .... 7:54

Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:39

Moonrise today .... 4:53 p.m.

Moonset today .... 12:38 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Temperatures

High .... 76

Low .... 62

Normal .... 67

Mean .... 69

Departure from normal .... 2

Excess, 1990 .... 757

Degree days .... 0

Degree days since Aug. 1 .... 2

Lake temperature .... 73

Precipitation

Wednesday .... Trace

Since Aug. 1 .... 3.25

Normal this month to date .... .65

Since Jan. 1 .... 31.33

Excess, 1990 .... 7.41

Air Pollution Index

Today .... 57 (Moderate)