THE ALMANAC
Thursday, Aug. 30
Data at Noon
Temperature .... 71
Humidity .... 54 %
Wind velocity .... W-5
High this date/1959....91
Low this date/1965 ....38
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 76
Minimum temperature .... 62
Character of day .... Mostly sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 6:38
Sunset today .... 7:54
Sunrise tomorrow .... 6:39
Moonrise today .... 4:53 p.m.
Moonset today .... 12:38 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Temperatures
High .... 76
Low .... 62
Normal .... 67
Mean .... 69
Departure from normal .... 2
Excess, 1990 .... 757
Degree days .... 0
Degree days since Aug. 1 .... 2
Lake temperature .... 73
Precipitation
Wednesday .... Trace
Since Aug. 1 .... 3.25
Normal this month to date .... .65
Since Jan. 1 .... 31.33
Excess, 1990 .... 7.41
Air Pollution Index
Today .... 57 (Moderate)
