MINORITY CENTER SETS AWARDS BREAKFAST

The Buffalo Minority Business Development Center will sponsor a breakfast awards seminar Sept. 20 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Buffalo.

The event, which begins at 7:30 a.m., celebrates the eighth annual Minority Enterprise Development Week, Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

The breakfast awards seminar will include presentations on small-business funding, business opportunities for minorities and how to read credit reports. Franklin J. Sciortino, district manager of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Buffalo office, will present the 1989 SBA Minority Business Award for Western New York.

For more information about the seminar, contact Lynne McCarley at Resource Planning Associates, Inc./Buffalo Minority Business Development Center at 885-0336.