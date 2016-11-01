LOCAL LEADERS APPOINTED TO STATE STUDY COMMISSION

Gov. Cuomo has named Supervisor Frank E. Swiatek of Cheektowaga, Mayor Louis C. Mancuso of Fredonia and Donald Rychnowski of Steamburg to the new state Commission on Consolidation of Local Governments.

Cuomo also named Joseph Gerace of Lakewood, the former Chautauqua County executive who currently is director of the state Office of Rural Affairs, as an ex-officio member of the commission.

The commission, to be headed by New York Secretary of State Gail Shaffer, will consider ways local governments can reduce costs of delivering services through cooperation.

Rychnowski is executive director of the Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board in Salamanca, and a former Buffalo city planner and South Valley supervisor.