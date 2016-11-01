EAST AURORA POLICE SEARCH FOR WOMAN ON MEDICATION

East Aurora police are seeking a 38-year-old woman who left her home in the village Aug. 23 and has not been seen since then.

Cynthia Sarata was last seen in the village on her way to take a bus to Buffalo, Detective Steven Bierut said today. He described her as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing white slacks, a blue sweater and aviator-style sunglasses.

The woman takes medication and becomes confused without it, police said. It's not known whether she got on the bus.