WNY POWER ALLOCATION SEEN CREATING 1,000 JOBS

By the end of 1990, the State Power Authority's allocation of six more megawatts of replacement hydroelectric power, will result in the creation of an estimated 1,000 new jobs, Richard M. Flynn, Authority chairman, said Tuesday.

"At the rate of 130 new jobs per megawatt, that means just this year, another 750 to 1,000 new jobs for this area," Flynn told an estimated 200 businessmen and city officials in the Radisson Hotel.

The highlight of Flynn's address was the announcement of the awarding of loans totaling $373,000 to two area firms from the authority's newly-created Greater Niagara Economic Development Fund, an entity providing eligible area developers a $5 million revolving loan source.

The breakfast session, preceding a meeting of Authority trustees at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, was sponsored by the Niagara Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the SPUR Alliance.

The two loans included $246,600 for the Tulip Corp., 3125 Highland Avenue, and $127,000 for Voyager Emblems Inc., 3707 Lockport Road, Town of Wheatfield.

Flynn said the Tulip loan is part of a financing package for an $825,000 expansion project that will add 33 new employees to its current 117-person work force. The firm manufactures rubber battery containers and covers.

The Voyager loan is part of a financing arrangement that will allow a $527,000 expansion with "an expected increase of 24 new jobs over the next two years," Flynn said.

During the Lewiston business meeting the trustees gave "initial approval" to a 300-kilowatt allocation of Niagara's hydroelectric "expansion power" to the Tulip Corp. to help it relocate a manufacturing operation in California to Niagara Falls.

Tulip already uses 1,200 kilowatts of "replacement power" from the project, the Authority said. The proposed new allocation would come from a 250,000-kilowatt block of expansion power reserved by the Authority to encourage industrial expansion on the Niagara Frontier. Replacement power is 445,000 kilowatts designated for use by area industries under federal law.

Gary Whitcher, general manager at Tulip's Niagara facility, said the savings from the electricity, plus the loan, "are vital to his company's expansion plans. He predicted the 33 new employees would add more than $760,000 to the firm's annual payroll.

Voyager, a manufacturer of custom emblems such as school and sports logos, now employs 123 workers.

The Greater Niagara Economic Development Fund, Flynn said, is patterned after a $1 million fund established in the Massena area by the Authority in 1986.

The Authority's loan program at Massena, home of the Authority's St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project, had created more than 1,000 new jobs as the result of the allocation of six megawatts of replacement power, Flynn said.

The Niagara fund project was announced in June as part of a $10 million state plan for community improvement -- and part of an overall $569 million expansion of the Niagara Power project between 1991 and 1998.

That expansion, Flynn said, "will upgrade 13 existing generators and also includes work on two pump storage plants. The effect here . . . will be the creation of 115 new jobs over the eight-year period with a total payroll of $57 million, and in 1995 the work force here will peak at 410 jobs."