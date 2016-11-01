WILLIAMSVILLE BOARD WAIVES YWCA USER FEE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL ABSORB COSTS FOR CLEANING ROOMS USED IN PROGRAM

The Williamsville School Board Tuesday voted, 6-3, to waive the user fee for the YWCA, which provides an after-school program in five of the district's six elementary schools.

The district had charged the YWCA $50 a day to offset the cleaning costs at the five elementary schools.

By waiving the fee, the district will absorb the costs of cleaning the rooms used for the program.

The decision could mean a reduction of about $1 a week in the cost to parents. The decrease will be less, though, if the YWCA decides to make improvements to the program.

The district estimates the cleaners at each building spend an hour or more mopping the cafeteria floor at night for the next day's classes. School officials said the cleaners would work the same number of hours even if they didn't have to clean up after the YWCA program, and salaries would remain the same.

The cost to the district for cleaning is estimated at $23.42 a day.

During discussion, board member Isha Francis said the cafeterias are being cleaned twice; once after the daytime lunch hour and again at night after the YWCA program.

Francis, David McIlhenney and Dr. Eugene Steinberg wanted to maintain the user fee for the YWCA.

The after-school program at Forest Elementary is provided by the YMCA.

Superintendent Howard E. Welker said Tuesday that the board should have preliminary cost estimates for the proposed middle school by next Tuesday's meeting.

The school, which will be located adjacent to Williamsville East High School, would have between 950 and 1,000 fifth- to eighth-grade pupils, making it the largest of the district's middle schools.