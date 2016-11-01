TWO HELD IN BID TO SELL BRICKS AS VIDEO CAMCORDERS

Two Buffalo residents were arrested here today and charged with attempting to sell two camcorder boxes that contained bricks -- not camcorders, police said.

They asked a bartender in a tavern at Ontario and 11th streets for $500 for both boxes, claiming they contained stolen camcorders.

Nathaniel Holland, 29, of South Park Avenue and Sherwood Coleman, 37, of Grape Street were charged with criminal simulation. Holland was also charged with criminal impersonation after first giving another name to police, who said several people have recently been victims of a similar scam here as well as in Buffalo.

Police in Buffalo are investigating incidents in which more than two dozen people have been fooled into buying empty boxes, usually paying more than $100 for what they believe to be camcorders. Police in Niagara Falls and Buffalo could not say today if the suspects arrested in Niagara Falls were connected to the incidents in Buffalo.

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority police and Buffalo police have arrested a number of suspects. Investigators do not know where the suspects have been obtaining the new-looking camcorder boxes.