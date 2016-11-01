IT'S A GOOD TIME TO SAY A PRAYER

How to Win Friends and Influence Me:

Say a prayer for our guys Over There. And, of course, I am sorry that the headlines cause me to lead today's column with that exhortation that I usually use lower in the column every Wednesday.

Color me chilled by the New York Post cartoon that shows a TV screen with the message that reads, "It's World War III. Do you know where your president is?"

Consider this comment from James (Advertising Age) Brady: "Does President Bush's pell-mell dashing about during a crisis scare anyone else but me with nightmare visions of Little Danforth waiting in the wings?"

A number in the new Playboy says that after Bush asked Quayle to visit Central America, the veep told his secretary to book him on a flight to Ohio.

Color me impressed by the way the National Football League brass have convinced many media people they should call those meaningless scrimmages "preseason games." They were called by their right name -- "exhibition games" -- until the TV people agreed to buy the rights to them.

Recently an awed friend said, "Whoever sold that exhibition package to TV could sell a double-breasted suit to a man who owns a Phi Beta Kappa key."

Consider this thought from a friend in Manhattan: "The most abused world in our language may be 'guest.' It's the tag Saddam Hussein puts on hostages and hoteliers like Donald Trump put on customers when they charge them $200 for a night's lodging."

Rate your friend a movie expert, D.J. Sullivan class, if she can name a movie in which Alfred Hitchcock made two cameo appearances.

Count me among those who believe that nobody has offered a better plan for stopping under-the-table payments to college athletes than this one from basketball coach Abe Lemons: "Just give every coach the same amount of money and tell him he can keep what's left over.

Rate your friend an American History expert, Dick (Bethlehem) Walsh class, if she can name two men who each served as vice president for two different presidents.

Vote the Grump Award to the visitor to the Buffalo Irish Festival who was heard telling a widower, "Getting married a second time is like breaking into prison."

Rate your friend a baseball expert, Robbie Sutton class, if he can name the last pitcher to win three games in a World Series.

Consider this backward joke submission from Tom Donovan.

He says that before the members of the Basque Ballet stopped here last week, they had an unpleasant experience in another city. It seems that an untrained assistant director told the cast to leave the stage by a certain door after performing. They obeyed and got so tangled up three of them fell to the floor and were bruised.

Later the ruffled director told his aid, "Never put all of your Basques in one exit!"

Hang tough.

Last weeks' trivia answers

Real life people portrayed by Jimmy Stewart in films were Monty Stratton, Glenn Miller, Carbine Williams, Charles Lindbergh, Wyatt Earp. Jim (Northside 777) McGuire and Tom "Broken Arrow" Jeffords.

Grace Small of Depew, Gene Fatta of the Town of Tonawanda, Wilbur Dunn of Newfane, Tony LaRusso of Angola, Ray Anselmi of South Buffalo and Rose LaJudice and Michael Pachla of Buffalo had correct answers.

Benedict Arnold was the general often known as "Connecticut's Dark Eagle."

Don Borngraber of Amherst, Leo Leavers of Snyder, Jim MacTarnaghan of Depew, Richard Wuertzer of Hamburg and Dunn knew that.

Warren Bosch of Kenmore and Joe Lang of Amherst were the only respondents to say 1961 and 1987 were the years in which major league batting championships were won by men who never hit .300 before or after the big year. The hitters were Norm Cash and Willie McGee.