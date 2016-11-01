CUOMO FUELS CONSERVATION DRIVE WITH PLAN TO RUN CAR ON NATURAL GAS

While President Bush won't give up his motorboat, Gov. Cuomo is responding to the Middle East crisis by converting his state-owned car from gasoline to compressed natural gas.

Using the cleaner and cheaper fuel is one of several energy-saving steps Cuomo will announce today at a news conference.

The governor is expected to revive an old plan to use alternative fuels in many state-owned vehicles. His plan also is expected to include energy savings in state-owned buildings.

Cuomo's plan to convert his car is good news for National Fuel, the only utility in the state offering compressed natural gas to non-utility customers.

National Fuel powers more than 100 vehicles with natural gas and has been using the product for more than 10 years. One of the gas-powered cars is being driven from Tonawanda to Cuomo's news conference today in Albany.

Last week, the governor criticized former President Ronald Reagan and President Bush for failing to promote energy conservation.

Although Cuomo did not mention it, Bush's pleasure boat, Fidelity, has become a lightning rod for such criticism. During his vacation in Kennebunkport, Maine, the president has refused to dock his gas-guzzling motorboat.

"Saddam Hussein has his hands on your throat," Cuomo told the Syracuse Chamber of Commerce last week. "They can beat you with the price of oil. They can bring you down with the price of oil."

Robert Miller, National Fuel's sales manager, said natural gas runs much cleaner than gasoline and is cheaper to use.

More than 90 percent of the carbon monoxide in exhaust is eliminated when an engine runs on natural gas, said Julie Stewart, a spokeswoman for the American Gas Association.

Natural gas exhaust also does not have any of the sulfur dioxide or particulates in gasoline exhaust, she said.

Compared with a gallon of gasoline, natural gas is also much cheaper -- about 70 cents vs. $1.20 or more, Ms. Stewart said. If properly tuned, an engine running on natural gas should have power roughly equal to a car operating on gasoline, she said. Some performance is lost, she said, when a car or truck retains its ability to operate on gasoline.

A dashboard switch allows a driver to switch from gasoline to natural gas and back again.

In all, a company can cut its fuel costs by 30 to 50 percent using natural gas, Miller said. He added that no special maintenance is required for a natural gas car.

However, it costs $1,300 to $2,500 to convert a vehicle to natural gas. To build a new car with natural gas parts costs an extra $500, Ms. Stewart estimated.

Such vehicles can travel between 100 and 200 miles on a tankful of natural gas, Miller said. In sedans, the fuel tank is generally located in the trunk, and in larger vehicles on the top or side.

The Town of Tonawanda uses compressed natural gas to fuel 13 of its vehicles. Meanwhile, National Fuel is working with officials of Erie County and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on the possibility of converting vehicles or buying new vehicles to operate on natural gas.

The NFTA recently won a federal grant to buy five buses fueled by natural gas as part of a nationwide demonstration project, according to the state Department of Transportation.