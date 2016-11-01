RED CROSS WARNS OF CYCLIST PEDALING FOR DONATIONS

A man on a bicycle who has been soliciting donations ostensibly for the American Red Cross by going to homes in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda has no official connection with the Red Cross Buffalo Chapter, a spokeswoman said Monday.

"We haven't authorized any such thing," said Deborah Williams, chapter spokeswoman. "We don't have anybody representing us going door to door so people shouldn't donate to him."

She said the chapter received calls last Friday and again Monday asking about the solicitations. She said the man, who was described as tall, thin and in his 30s, had "some pin or something with Red Cross on it."

Ms. Williams said police departments in both Amherst and Tonawanda were notified of the fraudulent solicitations.