N. TONAWANDA LIFEGUARDS TIE FOR 1ST IN RED CROSS EVENT

Lifeguards from Memorial Pool in North Tonawanda and the State Parks tied for first place in the American Red Cross Greater Buffalo Chapter 1990 lifeguard competition.

Fifteen three-person teams competed in six events to test speed, skill and teamwork at the University at Buffalo Alumni Arena pool.

Tying for first were Memorial 1 team members Capt. Seth Dewey, Michael Greer and Paul Dotterweich, all of North Tonawanda and State Parks team members Capt. Dave Anastasi of North Tonawanda, Dan Arlotto of Eden and Lance D'Amico of Orchard Park.

The Wendt Beach team of Capt. Jason Webber of West Seneca, Cole Racho of East Aurora and Terry Addison of Evans placed second. The third-place team was North Tonawanda's Memorial 2, with Captain Dan Werth, Scott Werth and Dan Fernbacher, all of North Tonawanda.