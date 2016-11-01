AROUND THE STATE WOMAN STABBED ON ALBANY ELEVATOR

A woman on her way to work at the Empire State Plaza office complex was stabbed in the face and the chest with a two-pronged barbecue fork, authorities reported.

The woman, who was not identified by authorities, was on an elevator leading from an underground parking lot when a man got on and asked her if she had a chain he could use to tow his car. When she said she didn't, the man pulled out the oversized fork and stabbed her three times, according to Thomas Tubbs, a spokesman for the state Office of General Services.

The assailant fled when the elevator reached the plaza's concourse level, authorities said.

The woman, a research psychologist with the state Council on Children and Families, was reported in stable condition today.