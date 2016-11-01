NEWS PREMATURE IN DISMISSING STUDY

The Buffalo News editorial of Aug. 7 condemning the proposed study of downgrading the Scajaquada Expressway to an arterial dropped a premature ax on a worthwhile idea.

For years the Delaware Park Steering Committee, the Buffalo Friends of Olmsted Parks and all those who use Delaware Park have been exploring ways to reconnect Delaware's severed halves and minimize the Scajaquada's influence on the park and park users. We will not deny that the removal of the Scajaquada or its burial is by far the preferred option. However, given the cost, traffic and commuter patterns and engineering considerations, such an option seems a long way off.

How then can The News "pooh pooh" an interim attempt to improve this area and sow the seeds for future dramatic changes? If we begin now to reclaim this parkland, even in small and seemingly insignificant increments, we can start to overturn the automobile's precedence and begin to consider green space above car space.

Nearly incomprehensible to us, as proponents of the study, is The News' refusal to support even the study of such an idea. None of us, without research and discussion, can know for sure if this is a viable option. Council Member Coppola's resolution asks only for study and consideration of the idea; it suggests no permanent plans and commits no money.

The Steering Committee and Buffalo Friends of Olmsted Parks knew that the study would be looked at with disdain by some. We hope that others will take the time to consider this option while pressing for further parkland reforms.

SUSAN J. WEST

Executive Director

Buffalo Friends of Olmsted Parks