MRS. OBSTARCZYK

After taking a Caribbean cruise, Timothy B. Obstarczyk and his bride, the former Jean Marie Hudak, will make their home in Royal Oak, Mich. They were married Saturday at noon in St. James Catholic Church, Lakewood, Ohio.

The Rev. John W. Krasen performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hudak of Lakewood and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Obstarczyk of Cheektowaga. A reception was given in St. Mary Magdalene Social Center.

An administrative assistant for Dix & Eaton Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, the bride attended Bowling Green State University. The bridegroom is systems engineer supervisor of Electronic Data Systems, Troy, Mich. He was graduated from Buffalo State College.