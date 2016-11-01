DO CIGARETTES AFFECT THE THOUGHT PROCESS?

I read with puzzled amusement the diatribe in Everybody's Column on Aug. 11 about how smokers are victimized by mindless fanatics. The writer's nebulous logic equates someone who does not want to be subjected to second-hand smoke and its negative health ramifications with someone who is a racist or a hatemonger. This makes sense?

Claiming "health concerns" of individuals are just a ruse for a current, trendy fanaticism against smokers, he totally disregards the mountain of scientific evidence that proves cigarettes adversely affect one's health. This idea is fine if the people who want to smoke confine the damage to themselves. However, when smoking in public this is a practical impossibility.

He talks of intolerance, extending it to persecution, which is a bit overblown to say the least, but did he ever wonder why this might have come about? Possibly the attitude of some smokers who would light up anytime, anywhere, might have fostered some of this intolerance.

He advises non-smokers who would have the effrontery to consider confronting a smoker to imagine that a racial or ethnic slur be substituted in its place. Where's the connection? I don't believe smokers are the benign, oppressed minority he would have us believe.

We are all aware of the debilitating effects cigarette smoke has on a person's heart and lungs, but after reading that letter I believe this effect apparently extends to one's thought processes.

DAVID FIGLEWSKI

Buffalo