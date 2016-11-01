THE POWER OF ATTORNEY IS A POWERFUL TOOL BUT IT MUST BE USED CAREFULLY

Nobody is anybody's power of attorney. A power of attorney is a very specific document signed by a person giving another person the right to act on his or her behalf exactly as that person could do if they were personally present.

In other words, a parent can't sign for a child, a husband can't sign for a wife (and vice versa), and even your retained attorney can't sign for you, unless and until you give them a written document stating that you wish them to act for you.

A form is set forth in Section 5-501 of the New York General Obligations Law, but that law says you can use any form you want provided you make it clear that you are appointing a specific person to act for you in your name to do anything you could do with respect to the matters set forth in the writing.

As you can see, you better know and trust the person you are appointing. For example, the power of attorney document can be as general as saying you want a specific person to act for you in real estate transactions. This means that person can sign deeds, sign mortgages, sell, buy, lease, manage, or do anything at all relating to real estate that you could do. It doesn't mean you can't do it if you wanted, it just means someone else can do it too.

You may be surprised to learn that if the person giving the power of attorney later becomes disabled or incompetent, the person appointed can still act if the original power of attorney contains words to the effect that it will not be affected by the subsequent disability or incompetence of the principal (the one giving the power to another).

You might be even more surprised to discover that the power of attorney survives the death of the principal if the principal, whether he or she be in the military or a civilian, is killed in the prosecution of any war or any campaign of a military nature in which the armed forces of the United States are participating or have been ordered to participate -- at least until the person acting as power of attorney receives official word of the death. Missing in action is specifically not to be interpreted as death.

Possibly as a result of this law (Section 3-501 of the General Obligations Law), if you are using a power of attorney for a real estate transaction you must file it in the county where the property is located. You will have to sign an affidavit, under penalty of perjury at the time you use it, to the effect that the principal is still alive and has not revoked the power to your actual knowledge.

Assuming you dutifully accomplish all of this, you will be happy to learn that Section 5-1504 of the General Obligations Law makes it mandatory for any type of banking institution to accept a power of attorney. Presumably they can ask for certain specific language to describe the real estate transaction, so you might want to check with them before you draw the power, but they cannot turn a properly prepared one down.

Since it is always a scary proposition to give someone else that much power and authority over your affairs, you really should consult with your lawyer before you decide to do so. Needless to say, only he or she should draft it for you.

Franklin Pack, senior partner of Pack, Hartman, Ball & Huckabone, P.C., is a real estate practitioner, lecturer and columnist.