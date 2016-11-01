OH, THEM BLUES-BREAKTHROUGH ROCK 'N' ROLLERS OF THE '50S GET POVERTY AS A REWARD FOR YEARS OF HARD WORK IN THE BUSINESS.

BO DIDDLEY sits in a Pilot Field dressing room, and bitterness pierces his words. He looks old, tired and worn, wearing a black shirt and white hat. He talks about millions of dollars he claims to have earned but never seen.

"We invented rock 'n' roll, but we got screwed," says Diddley, 61, who had his first hit for Chess Records in 1955, but is now best known for a television sneaker commercial.

"We trusted everybody and that was our mistake. We didn't think about money, all we thought about was making music.

"We had no lawyers and no protection. All we wanted to do was make records. We trusted the record companies, yeah, we trusted them (he laughs derisively) and look what we got -- the great American rip off."

Now, at an age when he should be enjoying the fruits of his labor, Bo Diddley is touring because he needs the money. "I'm 61 and still hustling for a buck," he says, as sweat glistens on his forehead.

"If I had what I should have gotten, I'd be driving Rolls Royces," Diddley says, laughing out loud. "Shoot, what can you do? I've been in court but nobody knows where the money went. People like me, Little Richard and all of us who started rock 'n' roll, they just robbed us."

The artists who created a new American musical form in the 1950s have never received economic justice. Most were in their early 20s -- black rhythm and blues singers or white rockabilly performers who cared more about music than business.

"We were young, ambitious and wanted to sing; money didn't matter at all," said Tommy Sands, former '50s teen idol. "But as the years roll on, and you hear your records being played and sold everywhere -- and you get nothing -- that's when you start thinking about money.

"I was lucky, I signed with Capitol, a big record company. But a lot of the early hits came off small labels dominated by fly-by-night operators. They signed a lot of black artists and just ripped them off."

The inequity went beyond racial lines, according to Albert "Diz" Russell, a member of the classic black do-wop group, the Orioles.

"I can't say it was race. We were all exploited," Russell said. "No one will ever be able to make up what they have taken from us.

OU'RE A kid and you come out of a poor neighborhood and you never had new clothes or a new car. You make a hit record, get a few bucks and you think you've got it made.

"You're not sophisticated, you don't know how to deal with record companies, promoters and managers. It didn't seem to matter then. We didn't think this music would last. Now, 40 years later, it's still selling and what do we get for our songs -- nothing."

Today, with the popularity of oldies radio stations and CD sales, revenue continues to soar from those early rock 'n' roll songs.

Everyone benefits, it seems, except the artists, who often end up as victims. The pages of rock history are littered with sad and tragic tales of aging performers who are broke, sick and desperate.

Jackie Wilson was a dynamic singer in the '50s, sometimes called "the black Elvis Presley." Wilson's hits included "Lonely Teardrops" and "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher."

In 1975, he suffered a heart attack while performing and spent almost nine years in a coma-like state. He soon went through all his money and benefits were held to pay for his hospital bills until Wilson died in 1984. At the time of his death, his family reportedly could not afford a headstone to mark his grave.

Florence Ballard was one of the original Supremes, along with Diana Ross and Mary Wilson. The group earned countless millions of dollars but after Ballard left in the late 1960s, she and her three children were forced to go on welfare. She was 33 and penniless at the time of her death in 1976.

Ricky Nelson also had money problems late in his life after a bitter and messy divorce from Kris Harmon. Nelson performed up to 300 shows a year to raise funds; he was killed in an airplane crash on New Year's Eve, 1985, on way to a gig in Dallas.

The long list of other rock performers who faced hard times includes: the late Frankie Lymon, lead vocalist of the group the Teenagers ("Why Do Fools Fall In Love"). Bill Haley ("Rock Around the Clock") and Big Joe Turner ("Shake, Rattle and Roll") were both ill and in need of money at the time of their deaths. LaVern Baker, Mary Wells and Dee Clark have also battled health and financial problems. Buddy Holly's widow and brother recently held an auction to sell some of the late rock star's personal belongings to raise money. Holly died in 1959, and his family received nothing from the millions of dollars his record sales have earned.

In the past few years there has been a growing movement for economic remuneration and social concern for aging rock stars. Two years ago, Atlantic Records became the first major label to offer royalties to some of its former, early artists. It is believed one other company temporarily offered royalties, but since then, no other record company has done anything to compensate former singers.

"Technically, this money is not due to the artists," said Glenn Nordlinger, director of Atlantic's royalty department in New York City. "This was done as a goodwill gesture."

RUTH BROWN and her lawyer may have had something to do with the gesture. She was a pioneer rhythm and blues singer with Atlantic Records in the early '50s. Her hits included such songs as "Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean" and "Lucky Lips."

Atlantic became known as "The House That Ruth Built," but by 1961 the company let her go. During her prime, Brown claimed to have received about $70 to make one side of a record and about $150 for a session. She said there were no royalties from record sales.

After leaving Atlantic, Brown worked in a day care center and as a domestic and drove a school bus. Then she noticed Atlantic was re-releasing her earlier recordings.

Finally, Brown hired an attorney to attempt to get royalty money from Atlantic. Eventually, they reached an agreement and that led to the formation of the Rhythm & Blues Foundation, a non-profit group that attempts to help those early artists get royalties.

"There has been pressure on the record companies by the artists," Atlantic's Nordlinger said. "But it really hasn't swayed them that much. Giving the royalties to these artists is strictly a voluntary thing." Nordlinger said Atlantic has given royalties to about "40 or 50" of the early artists at a cost of "millions of dollars."

Despite the gesture, not everyone is happy and those early artists contend they are due much more. "I was with a group called the Regals and I cut six sides for Atlantic," Russell said. "You know what I got for those records? $100.

"Nobody has contacted me about any royalties. I've written them but I haven't heard anything."

Little Richard has spent years in court, battling for royalties. Harvey Kaye understands the reason for such a fight. He was a member of the group Spiral Starecase, whose 1969 hit, "(I Love You) More Today Than Yesterday," Kaye claims sold an estimated 6 million copies. The group is planning a reunion this year and is also fighting for royalties from Columbia Records.

"Our original group is going to get back together -- so we can sue the record company and get back the royalties," said Kaye, 52, who lives in Canandaigua.

Is he bitter?

"Only when I get up every morning to go to work," Kaye said. "I mean I'm sitting here thinking about how much money they made off me and I never got a nickel. It's about time to do something about it."

Kaye remembered when the group's record was hot and they spent six months touring on the road. He said Spiral Starecase grossed $700,000 on that tour but when they came back they were told by management they were $30,000 in the hole.

"That stuff went on all the time, everything was controlled by the record companies and the managers," he said.

MANY OF THE early rock stars are literally desperate for medical care and a place to live.

That is why the Foundation for the Love of Rock 'n' Roll, a not-for-profit corporation, was formed three years ago. It is located in Seminole, Fla., and eventually hopes to serve as a home and care center for artists down on their luck.

It may sound strange to have an old folks home for rock singers, but, now, in rock's sixth decade, it is is needed.

"We've got to do something for these rock 'n' roll pioneers because they're the ones who made the rock music industry what it is today," said Joey Dee, who had hit records during the twist era with his group, the Starlighters. Dee is president of the foundation, which he helped found along with Judith Richardson Haimes, a former dancer on American Bandstand.

"What we want to do is make sure these artists have a place to go when they hang up their rock 'n' roll shoes," said Mrs. Haimes, director of the foundation. Initially, the foundation hoped to raise $2 million for a building to house needy performers.

The project has grown and plans are to now build a $60 million community to provide permanent shelter and health care, as well as other facilities.

"It's really sad because there is such a need," Mrs. Haimes said. "So many of these early rock performers just fell through the cracks.

"They all have some things in common: they want to live in pride and dignity, and they didn't get the money they deserved. These people changed the history of music and they don't deserve to be out on the streets collecting empty pop bottles so they can get the deposit to pay for a place to sleep."

Dick Clark, television personality and famed host of American Bandstand is the foundation's chairman of the board.

"The pioneers of rock 'n' roll belong to all of us, they are our people," Clark said in a statement about the foundation. "We all owe them something in return."

Membership in the foundation is open to the public. A yearly supporting membership is available for $25. There is also an album of original hits by 50 artists, proceeds of which will be given to the foundation. It costs $12 and the mailing address is: The Foundation for the Love of Rock 'n' Roll, Inc., 10710 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, Fla., 34648.

The foundation is trying to raise money, but what about the reaction of the recording industry to compensate former artists?

"It stinks," said Jeff Tamarkin, editor of Goldmine, a newspaper for record collectors, which details the history of rock artists. He is also a member of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

"It's too late to do anything for the artists who have died, but it's not too late for the others. In general, these people just got ripped off."

There is more at stake than money. The lack of revenue has changed the way these performers lived their lives.

"It's hard to make up for what these people lost out in their 20s and 30s," Tamarkin said. "Now they're in their 60s and 70s and it's a shame."

Albert "Diz" Russell refuses to be bitter. He is 57 and has spent nearly 34 years with the Orioles. He believes he already has something more valuable than money.

"We were playing a concert a couple of weeks ago," Russell said. "This old woman comes up to me and says her daughter loved our music until she died. Now, the woman tells me, whenever she hears our songs, she thinks of her daughter. I got so choked up I didn't know what to say.

"OK, we'll never get the money we earned, but we changed the history of American music. I don't need a tombstone, because I left an impression in history. Nobody will be able to take that away from me."