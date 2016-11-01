SALAMANCA TO SEEK BIDS ON AMBULANCE CITY COUNCIL AIMS TO RETAIN SERVICE

The City Council Wednesday agreed to accept bids for an ambulance in hopes of keeping the service alive in the community.

Two ambulances acquired from the former Salamanca District Hospital, which now is closed, continue to break down, officials said. Bids ranging form $71,708 to $91,235 for a new ambulance were rejected as too high by the Council in June.

One ambulance faces a repair bill of more than $1,000, Councilwoman Pamella Montgomery said.

"I can't see wasting that much money as it has 63,000 miles on it," she said. "We have no hospital and it's up to us to get the people to (a hospital) in Olean or Jamestown.

The Fire Department began the ambulance service in May 1989 and logged more than 500 calls by year's end. In 1990, there have been 337 calls and the number is increasing, fire officials said. Some calls are being answered with an ambulance on loan from the Allegany Fire Department.

The Council today plans to inspect a demonstrator ambulance with 7,000 miles on it that costs $58,000. No money is budgeted for an ambulance.

Mayor Antonio N. Carbone said he doesn't favor borrowing the money but would rather pay off the debt in one year.

That would add $2 to the tax rate, according to Comptroller Linda Rychcik. She called the tax "something I'm sure our residents wouldn't like to see happen."