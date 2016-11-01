Private funeral services were held Wednesday at the Mundell Funeral Home here for Jean Murray McArthur, a former Kenmore, N.Y., resident.

Burial was in the St. Andrew's-St. James' Cemetery here.

Mrs. McArthur, 74, died Monday (Aug. 20, 1990) at the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

The former Jean Lambie was born in Scotland. She came to the United States in 1956 and lived for a year in South Buffalo. In 1957 she and her husband moved to Kenmore where they lived until moving to Orillia last year.

Mrs. McArthur was a member of Grace Baptist Church in the Town of Tonawanda for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, William P. McArthur; two daughters, Molly Hale of Utica, N.Y., and Margaret Hunter; a sister Isa Ford; and five grandchildren.