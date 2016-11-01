GENERAL MANAGER CAN'T CONFIRM CORAL SPRINGS SITE

Buffalo Bisons General Manager Michael J. Billoni said Wednesday he could not confirm whether the club has targeted Coral Springs, Fla., as a potential spring training site.

The News reported in its late Wednesday editions that Bisons President Robert E. Rich Jr. has entered negotiations with Coral Springs city officials. Any agreement would be pending Buffalo's acquisition of a major league team.

Rich and his wife, Mindy, a Bisons executive vice president, intermittently have scouted prospective spring training sites since early 1989. The National League has encouraged candidate cities to identify such sites on its expansion questionnaires.

"All I know is Bob and Mindy have been spending a lot of time in Florida as part of their preparation for the questionnaire," Billoni said. "And I know they are taking the question about spring training very seriously. But as far as speculation on any city, I don't know."

The questionnaires are due back to the National League expansion committee by the end of the month. Billoni said Rich still possesses the form.

"The last I talked with them, everything was going along on schedule," Billoni said. "We anticipate our presentation date will be known the week of Labor Day."

Billoni said he plans to discuss with local television stations the possibility of airing any Bison playoff games.

Vicente Palacios (10-7, 3.78 ERA) will oppose left-hander Stan Clarke (9-8, 4.43) in tonight's series finale against Louisville (7:05, WGR).

Buffalo will begin a crucial three-game series with Nashville Friday night. The Herd's scheduled starters for the series are Dorn Taylor, Jerry Reuss and Rick Reed. The Sounds will throw right-handers Gino Minutelli and Rodney Imes in the first and third games, with Cincinnati left-hander Danny Jackson, on the Reds' disabled list, scheduled to start Saturday's game.

Wes Chamberlain lined a seventh-inning single Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Chamberlain is 8 for his last 24 and has hit in 26 of his last 28 games. . . . Starter Mike York has allowed 12 earned runs in his last six starts, but is 0-1 in that span. . . . Buffalo and Louisville have played 10 one-run games, with the Redbirds winning six of them. . . . The Herd did not advance a runner off first base after Jeff Richardson singled to scored Steve Carter in the second inning of Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Redbirds.