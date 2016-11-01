Alexander Zebrun, 72, of Angola, who operated the Midget Market on Route 5 in Angola, died today (Aug. 23, 1990) in his Angola home after being ill much of the year.

Zebrun's illness prevented the market from opening this year for the first time since he started 47 years ago.

A Lackawanna native, he moved to the Angola area in 1939. In the beginning, he raised most of the his own summer crops.

Surviving are his wife, the former Helen Kakook, a daughter, Alexandria Gelenscer; a brother, Joseph of Zephyr Hills, Fla., three sisters, Sonia Galloway of Detroit, Mary Zawinoski of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joanne Simon of Cheektowaga, and five grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg.