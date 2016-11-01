WILLIAM GOMEZ, PHARMACEUTICALS EXECUTIVE

Services for William G. Gomez, a former executive vice president of Foster Milburn Co. of Buffalo, were held last week in California. He died last Tuesday (Aug. 14, 1990).

Gomez, 82, was born and brought up in Buffalo and later lived in Lakeview. He attended the Franklin School and The Nichols School and was a graduate of the Berkshire School and Williams College and held a master' degree in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

While in Buffalo, he served as sales manager and executive vice president of Foster Milburn, which later became Westwood-Squibb Pharmaceuticals Inc. He retired in 1961.

Gomez was active in community groups, serving on the board of directors of the YWCA and the Butler Mitchell Boys Club and working for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Community Chest, now known as United Way.

He is survived by his wife, the former Josephine Albro of Menlo Park, Calif.; a son, William M., and a daughter, Ann G. Whitworth, both of Atherton, Calif., and three grandchildren.