WARD PICKS 2ND DEMOCRAT FOR ETHICS PANEL SUPERVISOR NAMES PRIVATE CITIZEN AFTER BID TO SEAT ASSESSOR IS DENIED

With the Republican of his choice not the choice of Republicans, Amherst Democratic Supervisor Daniel J. Ward on Monday night nominated a second Democrat to the town's new five-member Board of Ethics.

In a surprise move, Ward picked a fifth private citizen, Sharon M. Jacobs, a Democrat, to replace his original nominee, town Assessor Harry Williams, a Republican.

The move means Ward apparently is content not to have a representative of town government on the new panel, which its bylaws allow but don't mandate.

It also means -- if Mrs. Jacobs is confirmed by the Town Board's six Republicans -- that the GOP will have one seat on the ethics board instead of two.

Williams declined Ward's nomination last week amid charges by the supervisor that Republicans had warned the assessor to step aside, or face retribution.

Republican officials denied the charge, saying they are opposed to any town department head sitting on an ethics panel because of the potential for a conflict of interest.

Williams said he felt he was pressured not to accept the nomination, but declined to identify who it allegedly came from. He added that it would be "suicide" to become involved in controversy with the town facing a property-assessment update next year.

Insiders expected Ward to pick a mid-level town employee, but he decided to go outside Town Hall instead. Monday night, he offered no comment on Mrs. Jacobs' selection, other than to ask the board to review her nomination.

Reached at her Timberlane Drive home, Mrs. Jacobs said she is an affiliated Democrat who met Ward when he was campaigning in her neighborhood. However, she said she isn't a member of the town Democratic Committee and didn't campaign for Ward.

Mrs. Jacobs is vice president of Temple Beth El in the Town of Tonawanda and teaches in its Tikvah School. She is a past member of the Women's Board at Millard Fillmore Hospital and a former director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Town Board on Monday night confirmed Ward's other nominees: Mark G. Ferrell of Carriage Circle, a Democrat and a lawyer; Arlene A. Ferrick, an independent and a lawyer; Roger J. Goergen of Main Street, a Conservative and a dentist, and Margo M. Sinatra of Berryman Drive, an Amherst School Board member, community activist and a Republican.

The ethics board will administer and enforce Amherst's new Code of Ethics, which affects about 110 town officials, employees and members of citizen boards with decision-making powers.