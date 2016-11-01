BELLS OPEN IS THE TOP SPOT FOR SEEING HALL OF FAMERS

The largest Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame gathering currently is at Thruway Lanes competing in the $142,500 Bells-PBA Senior/Touring Pros Doubles Tournament.

Included are 11 members of the 33-man PBA Hall of Fame roster from the Performance category plus Mike Durbin, assistant to PBA Commissioner Joe Antenora, and veteran Buzz Fazio, who is here just to watch.

"This tournament has more PBA Hall of Famers than any other stop, including the Firestone Tournament of Champions," said PBA tour PR director Mike Sands.

The PBA Famers group includes the top four all-time leading title winners -- Earl Anthony (41), Mark Roth (33), Dick Weber and Don Johnson (26 each).

Also here are Glenn Allison (who rolled a 900 series), Carmen Salvino (who won Thruway's 1988 PBA Doubles Tourney with Randy Pedersen), George Pappas (winner the 1984 Buffalo PBA tournament at Suburban Lanes), Dave Soutar (winner of the 1974 Buffalo PBA at Depew Fairlanes), Bob Strampe, Johnny Petraglia, and Joe Berardi.

Look for the Senior Tour to be expanded from eight to possibly 12 events next year.

"We're always looking for new tournament sites (regular tour or seniors), and we always listen to offers from lanes owners all over the country," said Durbin.

"One of the most important aspects of the PBA is signing on new members. Our Senior tour is the fastest growing of the two divisions and everything went smoothly this year when four Senior tournaments ran concurrently with regular pro stops."

There were two 300s bowled in Monday's qualifying rounds and one in the Pro Am. Robert Lawrence and Curt Odom shot perfect games in qualifiers, while Bryan Goebel shot his 300 in the Pro Am. Each gets $100 from the PBA and a ring and/or a diamond to be insetted in his 300 ring.

Two local PBA members -- Tommy Baker and Jim Schroeder -- were bowling despite groin pulls. Both Schroeder, a PBA original member, and Baker, who holds several PBA scoring records but never has bowled well in a local PBA, suffered injuries on slippery approaches at last week's tour stop at Green Bay, Wis. Schroeder is 28th in the senior division at 2,529.

Newlywed Wally Topinko of Kenmore postponed his honeymoon to bowl in his first PBA national tournament. A four-year PBA member, Topinko and the former Diane Fekete were married Saturday.

Nelson Brackett of Buffalo won the tournament's $1,000 top Adult Pro Am prize Sunday. He shot 654 scratch, plus a 171 handicap for an 825, and combined with the three pros (Joe Berardi 259, Robert Chase 200, Rich Holder 256), for an unofficial 1,540 total. Pete Cambio Jr. was second at 1,513.

In the Senior Pro-Am, Don Rockey shot 672 to win the men's unofficial title, while Joan McDonell had 663 for the women's unofficial title. Joan Lefler won the Celebrity Pro-Am at 1,569.