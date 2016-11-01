Services for David A. Vanone, a retired industrial worker, were held Monday in the Spallino-Amigone Funeral Home. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.

Vanone, 82, of 18th Street died Saturday (July 28, 1990) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

A native of Black Rock, he had been a city resident since 1910 and retired after working 33 years at the former Kimberly-Clark Corp. He was an Army veteran of World War II and a life member of the 3-F Conservation Club, Lewiston.

He was the widower of the former Mae Cowan, who died in 1984.

Survivors are a son, David G. of Youngstown; a daughter, Nancy Sacco of Tottenham, Ont., and three grandchildren.