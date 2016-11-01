CONQUERING FEAR OF THE WATER STEP-BY-STEP APPROACH TURNS EVEN THE TERRIFIED INTO SWIMMERS

AN ESTIMATED 100 million Americans will take to beaches, ponds and pools this summer to cool off. No matter how hot it gets, however, there are still millions of others who are deathly afraid of the water because they don't know how to swim.

"This doesn't have to be," says Dennis Forbes, director of aquatics at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. "Everyone can learn how to be comfortable in the water and also how to swim."

Forbes speaks from experience. Swimming proficiency is a requirement for graduation from West Point, and for the past two decades, Forbes has taught all first-year students at the academy -- 6 to 10 percent of them hard-core non-swimmers and some who initially refused to go in the water -- to swim proficiently in just 18 hours of class. They learn not only how to swim, but how to safely jump off a 6-meter board into a pool while decked out in battle dress, gun and 45-pound backpack.

When they were growing up, some non-swimmers didn't have the opportunity to take swim lessons, while those who had the chance to learn the mechanics of the crawl (freestyle) just weren't successful. Unfortunately, some others had near-drowning experiences that formed their ideas about water and their personal safety.

According to Forbes, however, the greatest influence for molding a non-swimmer is maternal. "In nine of 10 cases, Mom's the issue," Forbes says. "It doesn't matter if Dad's a world-class swimmer. If the mother can't swim, the child doesn't learn to swim, either, and will shy away from the water."

Forbes has found a way to get around Mom. Although the West Point swim standards are the highest in the world, the unique teaching system developed by Forbes is relatively simple in theory: First, learn to be comfortable under the surface of the water. Once that's accomplished, start working on basic stroke mechanics, beginning with the sidestroke, followed by elementary backstroke, freestyle and breast stroke.

At each stage, a buoyancy device is worn around the waist to keep the swimmer afloat while the proper arm and leg motions are learned. The water temperature is also kept at a relatively high 86 degrees to eliminate body chills during the lessons.

"Once a beginner comes to realize that being below the water is all right and that he'll make it back to the surface by breathing properly and using his legs and arms, then he'll feel confident and safe in water of any depth," Forbes says. "The trauma level for beginning students is therefore lessened. The person has adapted to water, and we can then get on with stroke mechanics."

In many swimming lessons, students are first taught the mechanics of the crawl and how to stay afloat using this difficult swim stroke, which combines coordinated arm and leg movements with keeping the face in the water and breathing on alternate strokes. After much thrashing, floundering and swallowing water, most people will learn to swim this way. But many don't.

These are the people Forbes loves to teach, because he's convinced that with his system everyone learns. For some, the fear of being in water will still remain, but certainly to a lesser degree. In addition, they're taught how to be safe and comfortable in and around water, which is indeed a great accomplishment.