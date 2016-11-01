CONLAN'S AGENT REJECTS OFFER AS POLIAN REFUSES TO GO OVER THE MILLION MARK

As Shane Conlan sat in his house overlooking Chautauqua Lake Saturday, he heard a man's voice, booming through a megaphone from a passing boat, say, "Hey, Conlan, I know you're in there. Get in camp!"

Conlan rolled his eyes and groaned.

The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker would have liked nothing better than to have been in the Buffalo Bills' training camp at Fredonia State College. A mere 20-minute drive from the campus, he could almost hear the pads popping on the first day of practice.

However, given the status of his contract-extension talks with the team, he feels he has no choice but to stay away.

During a rare press briefing on such matters, Bills General Manager Bill Polian revealed that Conlan's agent, Ralph Cindrich, rejected an offer Saturday morning that would pay the Frewsburg native an average of $850,000 over four years.

The Bills' proposal was a blow to Conlan, who is in the option year of an agreement he signed after joining the Bills as a first-round draft pick from Penn State in 1987.

"Basically, I don't think that's fair. I know I'm not going to play for that," he said.

"I don't want to be the highest-paid inside linebacker or anything like that. I just want something that's fair. And I think I'm a fair guy to deal with. I don't think I'm a greedy person at all."

Conlan's idea of fair is the $1 million-per season contract the Miami Dolphins gave their star inside linebacker, John Offerdahl, earlier this year.

Polian doesn't want to hear it.

"He (Cindrich) never got off Offerdahl, and I made it clear to him Thursday and I made it clear to him today (Saturday) that we don't believe that Offerdahl is the market, and we're unwilling to pay it," Polian said. "That's not to denigrate Shane in any way. He's a great football player and a great guy.

"But we're not going to give him Offerdahl."

What the Bills are willing to give is a deal that would raise Conlan's 1990 base salary from $302,500 to $650,000 and then escalate over the next three seasons.

That his client would make $200,000 less than Offerdahl this year, and will receive no signing bonus, is unacceptable to Cindrich (who also represents Offerdahl).

"I thought Bill and I would get this thing done in the first hour (of their meeting at Rich Stadium)," said Cindrich, before boarding his return flight to Pittsburgh. "Instead, we spoke for less than two hours, and got nowhere. After Bill said, 'We will not even discuss or approach Offerdahl,' where can you go from there?"

"John Offerdahl is a great player," Conlan said. "But is he that much better than I am as far those numbers are concerned?"

Meanwhile, Polian reported no progress in contract-extension talks with holdout running back Thurman Thomas. He said he has "not heard a word" since Thursday when Thomas' agent, Dr. Charles Tucker, told the GM he wouldn't listen to any offer below $1.3 million annually.

Because they are under contract, Conlan and Thomas are being fined $1,500 apiece by the Bills for every day they miss. Counting Friday's absence, they each owe the club $3,000.

"I'm not worried about the fines," Conlan said. "I can stay out as long as I have to stay out. But I hate not being there. It's frustrating, especially because I had only half of a season last year (after suffering a six-week knee injury in Week Two).

"The whole thing's driving me nuts. I'm climbing walls just sitting hear waiting by the phone. About the only thing that keeps me sane are calls from (fellow Bills inside linebacker) Ray Bentley telling me what's going on in practice."

Conlan is not in the habit of publicly voicing displeasure over money.

"I don't think I got what was fair the first time out, but I signed it and I lived with it and I didn't complain," he said. "But we're talking about 1990. And in 1990, this ($1 million per year) is what guys are getting paid."

On Thursday, the Bills agreed to a six-year contract extension that will pay wide receiver Andre Reed about $1.25 million annually.

In March, quarterback Jim Kelly signed a seven-year extension that puts him near $3 million per season, while defensive end Bruce Smith is in the second year of a contract that averages $1.5 million per season.

"He (Polian) is doing all these deals with other players, and I don't know why he doesn't want to do one with me," Conlan said.

He hopes fans, such as the one who delivered the message to him from Chautauqua Lake, will understand his position.

"More than anything, I hate putting the fans through this. They don't need this," Conlan said. "It's hard for them to understand, and I don't blame them for being a little angry with me. But there's more to it then they realize."