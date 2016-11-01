AT LAST, STRAIGHT TALK ON LEARNING TO USE PC

Learning to use a personal computer isn't as easy as some of the television commercials and magazine advertisements would have you believe.

The ads and commercials have caused many PC buyers to take their equipment home with great expectations of becoming operational in 30 minutes only to find out that it takes longer than that to unpack it and then connect the keyboard to the computer and the computer to the monitor and printer.

Then comes the real shocker. The instructions tell the new owner to read the manuals that come with the equipment before attempting to use it. That can be frightening to people who don't like to read technical manuals. Instead of enjoying the equipment they just bought, many people, especially some of the older ones, find themselves intimidated.

The worst part is the manual that provides instructions on how to use the DOS disk. The what? The salesman didn't say anything about DOS. What's that? The manual starts off by telling you that DOS stands for disk operating system and that's what makes the computer work. And all you wanted to do was plug in the machine to the nearest electrical outlet and use it for a word processor to write the great American sex and political corruption novel.

At this point, you are ready to put the PC hardware in a closet while you take time to read and try to understand the manuals or attend a special class.

But thanks to Ron Bauer, a man who went through the same trauma a few years ago, you can relax. The days of intimidation are over. He has written a 78-page booklet called "Easy DOS It!" that takes the pain out of getting started on a PC.

Noting that the advertisers sometimes "foster false and misleading perceptions" to the point that a teen-ager types a few code words and gains access to the high school class records while other people "seem able to use personal computers to illustrate and print books" with very little effort, Bauer states in his booklet, which sells for $6 plus $1.25 for handling and postage, that it's not that easy.

"Although computers can help accomplish all these tasks, and a few more, the process just isn't that easy," it says on the first page. "Nor is it particularly difficult. It's just that the common perception of a computer's capabilities is wrong.

"A personal computer is, potentially, an easy-to-use tool," Bauer states. "It can be easy to use as a telephone, calculator, or typewriter. On second thought, it's easier to use than a typewriter!"

Other points he makes in the booklet include, in part:

"A personal computer, by itself, is just a heap of hardware.

"The element that transforms a computer into a powerful, sophisticated and easy to use tool, capable of helping anyone do otherwise impossible things, is software.

"All software (the instructions for the hardware) originates from a keyboard. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of keystrokes are necessary to make a computer draw graphs, communicate with other computers, or generate illustrations for a book.

"The principal mechanism for using a personal computer is DOS (the software that instructs the computer how to interact with the disk drives, other hardware, and you).

"DOS transforms hardware and software into a computer system."

Bauer spends the rest of the booklet, which is easy and fast reading, explaining and showing how DOS and your PC system work and how you really need to know what he calls the routine and repetitive "essential eleven" DOS operations necessary to run a floppy disk personal computer.

It will take about a day of reading and doing what he tells you to do to get started on that novel, providing you have a software program for word processing. But that's another story.

For more information about the booklet, or its companion "Hard DOS It!" (for using hard disks), write to: The Easy Way Press Inc., Electronic Publishers, P.O. Box 906, Rochester, Mich. 48308-0906. The phone number is (313) 651-9405. The fax number is (313) 656-6022.

