LIFT BRIDGE TO SQUAW ISLAND CLOSING TUESDAY FOR REPAIRS

The West Ferry Street lift bridge will be closed Tuesday at 7 a.m. for emergency electrical work, city officials said today. Technicians from the city Public Works Department will repair wiring that has become exposed on the bridge, which serves Squaw Island.

Pedestrians and automobiles will have to find an alternative route to reach Squaw Island and the Bird Island Pier. A department spokesman said Sewer Authority personnel who work at the Squaw Island facility can use the International Swing Bridge over the Black Rock Canal to get to work. Fishermen, bike riders and walkers can use the Riverwalk entrance near the International Bridge.

Workers hope to reopen the bridge by early evening.