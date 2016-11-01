JUDGES TO GET GUIDE ON ASSIGNING COUNSEL

Judges in Cattaraugus County who appoint attorneys for defendants who say they can't afford to pay will be getting a set of guidelines.

A special committee also suggests more information should be gathered before a public defender is hired and the county should continue to use an assigned counsel program.

Legislators concluded from a report prepared by the committee that it may cost just as much to add a public defender and staff as it now costs to operate the assigned counsel program.

To determine the need for a public defender, legislators will be directing attorneys to use vouchers that will require them to provide more details about the time they put in on the case.

The county has budgeted $320,140 for the assigned counsel program, and last year spent more than $400,000 for attorney fees for assignments in the criminal, family and justice courts.

The special committee was given the assignment in January. It included Legislators Patrick McCrea, R-Franklinville, and James Andre, D-Allegany, District Attorney Larry Himelein, County Attorney Dennis V. Tobolski, Deputy Administrator William C. Baker, Treasurer Orville W. Johnston and Jeremiah Moriarty, administrator of the assigned counsel program.

"Some of these lawyers are making a lot of money, knocking down $100,000 doing this," said Legislator Daniel McCarthy, D-Olean.

Moriarty confirmed that, but said judges make assignments on a rotating basis and based on qualifications, not on favoritism. Attorneys who participate in the program receive $40 per hour in court and $25 per hour out of court.

McCrea said the Public Safety Committee, which he heads, will look at the data collected from the vouchers in about a year and review the need for creating a public defender's office.