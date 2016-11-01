SOME FIND FOREST GLEN A WAITING GAME RESIDENTS ARE CRITICAL OF THE SLOW PACE OF RELOCATION

A year ago today Forest Glen residents learned their lives no longer would be the same.

Residents were advised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to move out of their 51 mobile homes and two permanent homes after it was determined that chemicals buried there posed a "significant health threat."

In the end -- about two years away -- Forest Glen will cost an estimated $6.2 million.

Relocating residents is just the first phase. After that -- probably before all residents have moved out -- the site will be tested "to determine the nature and the extent of the contamination."

Then, the EPA will decide whether to remove the contamination, cap the site or take other action.

A year ago, some residents were were reluctant to move. "They're not relocating me," John F. Morreale, a Carrie Lane resident, said at the time. "They've got to buy me out."

On June 7 the Federal Emergency Management Agency began making owners buyout offers.

Morreale was among the first to accept a buyout. Twenty-five families have moved to temporary housing, while 28 remain. Many are still awaiting offers.

"I hung on because they won't do anything to keep my kids in the same school," said Karen Garis of Lisa Lane. "But I can't stay there another winter."

"I stayed because my neighbors are my family," said Helen Sumbler of T Mark Drive.

Others don't trust officials handling the buyouts.

"If you move, you lose your bargaining power," Christopher W. Schueckler of Lisa Lane said. As of Monday, 17 of 37 buyout offers have been accepted, EPA spokesman Michael J. Basile said.

As of yet, however, no resident has been relocated permanently. "No one who has accepted an offer has received a check," he said.

The agencies involved are the EPA, which is responsible for cleaning up the area, and FEMA, which is handling relocation.

Frustrated residents give the agencies poor grades for communicating. "This is what happens," Ms. Garis said. "They bring in a crew and they tell excessive lies and when (the lies) get too heavy they bring in a new crew to correct the other lies. And that crew does it all over again. They've been doing this right from the beginning. Every new crew that comes in says: 'Oh, I don't know where you heard that from.' "

"There are two different agencies," said Rose F. Douglas of Lisa Lane. "One is flexible and concerned with human needs (EPA) and the other is only concerned with regulations (FEMA)."

In late July, EPA official Richard C. Salkie said, "We would like to make Forest Glen a national model to show how the Superfund can work." But many residents contend the model is a poor one.

Federal officials defend their track record.

"I think we're making good progress," said Gloria M. Sosa, EPA project manager for Forest Glen. "Compared with other sites, we're moving very rapidly."

The government plans to be reimbursed for every dollar spent for the cleanup and relocation.

There are 14 companies or individuals who could be held responsible for Forest Glen.

In March, the EPA directed three -- the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., landlord Guy T. Sottile, a city councilman, and his company, USA Campsites -- to accept responsibility or face triple damages.