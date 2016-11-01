ISABEL HODICK

Isabel "Belle" Hodick, 82, of Ridge Road, a former resident of Niagara Falls, died Tuesday (July 24, 1990) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital after a long illness.

A native of Sugar Notch, Pa., the former Isabel Simkonis moved to Niagara Falls in 1941 and to Lewiston in 1969.

She was a member of St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Niagara Falls and belonged to many church organizations.

Survivors include her husband, Edward G. Hodick; a son, Thomas A. of Grand Island; a daughter, Justina Boudreau of Guilderland; a brother, Francis Simkonis of Nanticoke, Pa.; a sister, Anne Gerosky of Wyoming, Pa.; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Church, College and Macklem avenues, Niagara Falls. Prayers will be said at 9:15 in the Rhoney Funeral Home, Cayuga and South Ninth streets. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.